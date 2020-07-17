Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Decreased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.