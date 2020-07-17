BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

NYSE:GD opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.