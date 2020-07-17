Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Truewealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Truewealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average of $307.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

