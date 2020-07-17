Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

