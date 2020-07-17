iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.