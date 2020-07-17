Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average of $307.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

