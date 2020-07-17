BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

