Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.77 and its 200 day moving average is $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

