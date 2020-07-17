Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 61.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average of $307.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

