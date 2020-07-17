Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 627,528 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 666,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

