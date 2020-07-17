BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.75.

CHTR opened at $552.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

