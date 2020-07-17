Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 22,208 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

