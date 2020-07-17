Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $155,000 in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 503,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BCS cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.