Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.