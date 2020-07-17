Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $172,000 Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AMX. Barclays began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

