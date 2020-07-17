Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 88.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEG opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. AEGON has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

