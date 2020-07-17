Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $175,000 in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCAU opened at $10.43 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

