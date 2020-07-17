Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

