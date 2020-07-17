Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $205,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

