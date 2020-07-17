767 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after acquiring an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,195,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average is $299.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

