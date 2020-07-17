Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $211,000 Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

TMUS opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.