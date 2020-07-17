Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,846 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHI. HSBC lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.