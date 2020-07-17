Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 16,841 TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $951.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

