Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $220,000 in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

