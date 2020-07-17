Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $222,000 Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 507,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 71.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNP. TheStreet lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SNP opened at $43.68 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $2.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

