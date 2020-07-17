Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $222,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,521 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

AU stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

