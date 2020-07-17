Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 17,363 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kamada were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kamada by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $8.78 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Kamada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

