Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,285 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of DHR opened at $188.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $189.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

