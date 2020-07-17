Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 17,815 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FSKR stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

