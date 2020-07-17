Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $238,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Nomura raised their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

