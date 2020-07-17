3,773 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

