Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Mechel PAO worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mechel PAO by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mechel PAO from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Mechel PAO Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.