Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 96.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in China Distance Education were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DL. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DL. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.