Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 25,752 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nomura were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomura by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nomura by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nomura by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

