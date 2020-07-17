882 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,590,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,833,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127,297 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.54 and a 200 day moving average of $249.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $292.44.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

