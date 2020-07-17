22,208 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $380,992,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $161,686,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

