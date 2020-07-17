Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 82,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.91.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

