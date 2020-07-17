Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,363.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

