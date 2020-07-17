Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $241,000 Investment in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vedanta by 90.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the first quarter worth $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the first quarter worth $55,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vedanta Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.