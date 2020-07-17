Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,402 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

LYG opened at $1.49 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.