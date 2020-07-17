Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $255,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $65.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

