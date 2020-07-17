Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,227.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

