First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jul 17th, 2020

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 529.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

