Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

