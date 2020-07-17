First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,337,000 after buying an additional 812,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after buying an additional 1,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

RY opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

