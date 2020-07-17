First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $691,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

