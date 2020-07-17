Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Jul 17th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VEU opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

