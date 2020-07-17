Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VEU opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

