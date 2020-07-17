First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,826 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 73.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

