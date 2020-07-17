First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 319 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

CI opened at $181.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.90. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

