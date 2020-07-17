First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,567.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,589 shares of company stock worth $31,963,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

